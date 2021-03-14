Elizabeth J. DePalmo, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth J. DePalmo, 89, longtime resident of the city’s West Side, passed away peacefully Thursday evening, March 11, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with her family by her side.

Elizabeth was born July 15, 1931 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Charles and Mary Cooper Korda and lived her life in this area.

She was a graduate of South High School, attended school to be an auxiliary police officer and also attended trade school to be a tool & die maker.

Mrs. DePalmo became a homemaker after her marriage in 1954 and she also worked several jobs outside the home, most recently at St. Elizabeth Hospital, from where she retired.

Elizabeth enjoyed being with family and friends and sharing her life with them. An outstanding baker, she loved sharing her creations, and she truly enjoyed hosting gatherings at her home, making delicious stuffed cabbage and wonderful cookies for all.

She was a member of St. Columba Cathedral in Youngstown.

Elizabeth’s husband of 48 years, Angelo M. DePalmo, whom she married May 29, 1954, passed away February 13, 2003.

She leaves two sons, Richard (Wendy) DePalmo of Austintown and Angelo, Jr. (Annette) DePalmo of Canfield; two daughters, Mary Theresa DePalmo of Youngstown and Lisa Ann DePalmo, with whom she made her home; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Angelo DePalmo III, Terese (Joe) Gabriel, Sarah Flores, Jimmy, Sr. (Annyssa) Harver, Jimmy Harver, Jr., Jayden Harver and Leon A. Mick III; a sister, Genevieve Mavrikis of Youngstown and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband; brothers, Jimmy, Eddie, Joe, Buddy, Mike and Bob; sisters, Mamie, Margaret, Helen, Rosemary and Peggy and a grandson, Leon Mick, Jr. are deceased.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m., Monday, March 15, 2021 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown.

A funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m on Monday, March 15, 2021 at the funeral home.

Please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols when visiting the family and attending the service. To those who cannot attend to pay their respects in person, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Elizabeth and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

In lieu of flowers, it is suggested that memorial contributions be made to the family through the funeral home website to help with final expenses.

