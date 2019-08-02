Elizabeth J. “Betty” Britt, Girard, Ohio – Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth J. “Betty” Britt, 89, passed away Wednesday evening, July 31, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Elizabeth was born October 6, 1929, in Youngstown and was a daughter of the late James and Alice Murphy McNicholas.

She was a graduate of Girard High School and a lifelong Girard resident.

Before marriage, Betty worked for the A&P Tea Company and after raising her family, she worked for Omni Manor Health Care Center.

Betty married the “boy next door,” James P. Britt, on her 22nd birthday, October 6, 1951. The couple had seven children and shared many wonderful years together until his passing on January 19, 1968.

Her Catholic faith was a mainstay in Betty’s life. Mrs. Britt was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard, where she was a Eucharistic Minister and member of the Friday Adoration Group. She was also part of the morning and Monday afternoon Rosary Group and was a former member of the Catholic Women’s Club and of the Fish Samaritan House of Youngstown.

Betty will be deeply missed by her children, Harry (Cathy) Britt of Howland, Patricia Anthony of Girard, Mary M. Rose of Fairfax, California, Suzanne Britt of Cleveland Heights, Timothy (Marylynn) Britt of Girard, James (Tracey) Britt of Burton and Kathleen (David) Skowron of Girard; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and siblings, Mary Helen Rigney of Florida, James McNicholas of Niles and Patrick (Barbara) McNicholas of Liberty Township.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Patrick Britt Rose.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 4, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 South Street, Girard.

Services will begin at 10:15 a.m. on Monday, August 5, at the funeral home and will continue with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose Church on Main Street in Girard.

Betty and her family would like to thank the staff of Harbor Light Hospice for the care and compassion shown to Betty during her final days.

In lieu of flowers, Betty and her family request that all donations be made to St. Rose Catholic School in Girard.

