Elizabeth J. “Betty” Bobovnyk, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth J. “Betty” Bobovnyk, 83, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, October 27, 2020, at Park Vista following a brief illness.

Betty was born November 12, 1936, in Youngstown and was a daughter of the late Thomas and Ethel Tumpak Pallone.

She was a graduate of The Rayen School and lived her life in this area.

Mrs. Bobovnyk was a homemaker who also worked outside the home at Conroy’s Grocery Store and at the Cornersburg Sparkle Market.

Betty enjoyed watching baseball, The Food Network and the Hallmark Channel and she truly enjoyed the time she spent with her large family.

She was a member of St. Brendan Church in Youngstown.

Betty’s husband of nearly 50 years, Joseph “Bobo” Bobovnyk, whom she married August 20, 1955, passed away February 5, 2005.

She leaves three daughters, Karen (Tim) Herdman of McDonald, Barbara (John) McKimmey of Hubbard and Jodi (Kenny) Jackson of Columbus; two sons, Joseph Bobovnyk, Jr., of Youngstown and Thomas (Lisa) Bobovnyk of Westerville; 11 grandchildren, Charles (Heather) Miles, James Herdman, JP (Ashley) McKimmy, Sarah (Ethan) Medina, Joseph (Julie) Herdman, Dana Nelson, Dominic Bobovnyk, Robert Jackson, Thomas J. Bobovnyk, James Jackson and Giovanni Bobovnyk and 11 great-grandchildren, Timothy, Ryan, Killian, Elena, Tucker, Lillian, Brantly, Ariella, Ariyah, Jaylin and Ryder, with one on the way



Besides her husband; two sisters, Theresa Sebina and Mary Ann Sova and a granddaughter, Dana McKimmy, are deceased.

Private family services will be held Friday, October 30, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown and committal will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Please keep Betty and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

Special thanks to Betty’s niece, Diana Kelly for the kindness shown and care given to Betty and her family.

Arrangements entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 29 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

