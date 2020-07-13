Elizabeth C. “Betti” Orofino, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth C. “Betti” Orofino, 81, passed away unexpectedly early Saturday morning, July 11, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, with her family by her side following a brief illness.

Betti was born March 5, 1939, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine Shelling Kosmo, and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1957 graduate of Ursuline High School and after her marriage in 1963 became a homemaker who dedicated her adult life to raising and caring for her family.

For over 35 years, Betti was the secretary of the Mill Creek Junior Baseball/Softball League, and was known affectionately as “Grandma O” and “Grandma Betti” who always shared a smile and candy or cookies with everyone she encountered.

Betti immensely enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren participate in sports, theater and dance and she enjoyed playing cards with her high school friends in the “ABC Card Club” for many years.

One of the nicest people one could ever hope to know, Betti was the type of person who someone would meet and immediately fall in love with her. Throughout her life she touched the souls of many people. Betti will always be remembered for her infectious smile and for always lending a helping hand to anyone in need.

Mrs. Orofino had been a member of Holy Name of Jesus Church in Youngstown and its Ladies’ Guild. More recently, she was a member of St. Christine Church in Youngstown.

She leaves her husband, Joseph R. Orofino, whom she married Aug. 31, 1963; five children, Kimberly S. Orofino of Youngstown, Jeffrey R. Orofino (Matthew Grant) of Scottsdale, Ariz., John D. (LoriAnne) Orofino of East Bridgewater, Mass., Kelly K. (Jeffrey) Jones of Youngstown and Kevin A. (Andrea) Orofino of Powell; five grandchildren, Isabella, Ava, Spencer, Ainsley, and Holden; a brother, Emil (Delphine) Kosmo of Youngstown; and “grandpups” Kiffel, Jozie, Piper, Roman, Beckett and Hooper.

Betti will be truly and sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Four brothers, Joseph, Richard, William, and Michael Kosmo, and two sisters, Mary Ann Gall and Helen Starr, preceded Betti in death.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 15, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.

All are welcome to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Thursday, July 16, at 2:00 p.m. at St. Christine Church on South Schenley Avenue in Youngstown. Please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols when visiting the family and attending services, and the Orofino family suggests that all in attendance wear masks or face coverings. To those who cannot attend services, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Betti and her family in your prayers.

