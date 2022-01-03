GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth A. Wilson, 80, formerly of Keefer Road, passed away early Sunday morning, January 2, 2022 at Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Elizabeth was born July 15, 1941 in Niles, a daughter of the late Robert and Grace Ross Sheehan and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1959 graduate of Niles McKinley High School and worked at Vernon’s and Station Square as a hostess and manager while raising and caring for her family.

Mrs. Wilson was a member of Pleasant Valley Church in Niles.

She greatly enjoyed gardening, bowling and cooking. Elizabeth also enjoyed her trips to the family campsite at Holiday Camplands but most of all, she enjoyed the time she spent with her grandchildren.

Elizabeth leaves to cherish her memory, five children, David Grubbs, Mickey (Rose) Grubbs, Beth Ann (Curtis) Foster, James Lee (Andreen) Wilson and Barbara Ann Wilson; ten grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two brothers, John Sheehan and Robert (Becky) Sheehan and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Her husband, Eugene E. Wilson, whom she married November 30, 1970 passed away June 10, 2018. Two daughters, Brenda Sue Wilson, Eugenia E. Wilson; a son, Charles Wilson; two brothers, Patrick and Michael Sheehan and a sister, Mary Grace Killius, preceded Elizabeth in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State Street, Girard where funeral services will take place at 4:30 p.m.

Private interment will take place on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Girard Liberty Union Cemetery where Elizabeth will be laid to rest next to her husband.

To send flowers to Elizabeth’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 4 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.