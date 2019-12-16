Elizabeth A. Bielik, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth A. Bielik, 90, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, December 14, 2019, at Omni Manor.

Elizabeth, who was known to all as “Betty,” was born Janusry 16, 1929, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Ignatius and Elizabeth Horvath Brogley and was a lifelong area resident.

A loving wife, mother and homemaker, Mrs. Bielik also worked outside the home, first as a clerk for the General China Company for 13 years and then for J.C. Penney in the Catalog Department for 12 years, at both the Mahoning Plaza and Austintown Plaza stores. She retired in 1995.

She was a member of St. Brendan Church in Youngstown.

Family was Betty’s life. She very much enjoyed her family and loved cooking, baking and spending time with them at family gatherings. She also was a big fan of the Cleveland Indians and of The Ohio State Buckeyes.



Betty is survived by two daughters, Linda (Tony) Costello of Austintown and Michelle Rusu (Greg Lindsay) of Youngstown; her son, Anthony Bielik of Youngstown; five grandchildren, Anthony (Tina) Costello, Jennifer (Jeff) Koontz, Joe Costello, Lindsay (Brian) Renz and Christina (Michael) O’Connell and eight great-grandchildren, Mason, Zachary, Landon, Cole, MacKenzie, Asher, Noah and Eliana.

Betty’s husband of 50 years, Emil A. Bielik, whom she married May 19, 1951, passed away October 19, 2001. A daughter, Joyce Bielik and a brother, William Brogley, also preceded Betty in death.



Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 18, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 9:15 a.m., Thursday, December 19, at the funeral home, and will continue with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Brendan Church, 2800 Oakwood Avenue in Youngstown.

Committal services will follow the Mass and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Betty will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Betty’s family thanks the staff of Omni Manor and the staff of Hospice of the Valley, for the kindness shown and care given to Betty.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St. Youngstown, OH 44512.

