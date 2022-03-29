YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elisabeth H. Williams, 96, passed away Sunday evening, March 27, 2022, at the Inn at Christine Valley, with her family by her side.

Elisabeth was born September 19, 1925, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Elizabeth Harbula Semyan and was a lifelong area resident.

Mrs. Williams was a member of the former Christ Church Presbyterian and of the Christ Church Women’s Organization.

She was a member of the Arms Museum and volunteered for Tod Children’s Hospital, Easter Seals and local nursing homes. In her younger days, Elisabeth was a den mother with Pack 45.

Elisabeth leaves to cherish her memory, two sons, David (Kathi) Williams of Canfield and Dr. Marc S. (Julie) Williams of Medina; seven grandchildren, Amanda, Melissa, Christopher, Lindsay, Nicholas, Matthew and Patrick; four great-grandchildren, Vera, Alice, Jack and Will and two “on the way.”

She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her husband, George J. Williams, whom she married September 18, 1948, passed away August 18, 1992.

Three brothers, Michael, George and John Semyan also preceded Elisabeth in death.

Private family services will be held on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

Interment will follow at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown, where Elisabeth will be laid to rest next to her husband.

