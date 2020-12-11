Eleanor P. Kunder, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor P. Kunder, 89, passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Eleanor was born March 29, 1931, in Cleveland and was a daughter of the late Thomas and Caroline Joseph.

She was raised in Diamond and was a graduate of Palmyra High School.

Mrs. Kunder worked in housekeeping at Republic Rubber/Aeroquip, Metropolitan Bank, Beeghly Medical Park and Eye Care Associates for a total of 27 years before she retired.

A bowler for much of her life, Eleanor was one of the founders of the Sunrise Bowling League at McGuffey Lanes, where she was the first president and the last, a period that spanned 27 years. She also bowled at Holiday Bowl, Camelot Lanes, and Boardman Lanes in various leagues up until she was 88 years old.

Eleanor enjoyed flower gardening, going to casinos, and was an avid reader. She especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and will always be remembered as a kind, friendly, fun-loving person who was enjoyable to be around.

She leaves three daughters, Marcia Nietfeld of Austintown, Susan (Robert) Trucksis of Austintown, and Cindi (Tom) Arundel of Canfield; five grandchildren, Aaron (Charyl) Nietfeld, Heather (Andre) Segura, Christopher Trucksis (Mallory Nims), Tom (Abi) Arundel, and Joshua (Tina) Arundel and seven great-grandchildren.



Her husband of nearly 45 years, Joseph G. Kunder, whom she married in Holy Trinity Church in Youngstown on November 11, 1950, passed away July 2, 1995. Besides her husband, a grandson, Jason Nietfeld and several brothers and sisters, are deceased.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 14, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home, and will continue with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. at St. Christine Church on South Schenley Avenue in Youngstown.

If paying respects to the family or attending the Mass, please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols. To those who cannot attend the visitation or service, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Mrs. Kunder and her family in your prayers.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Eleanor will be laid to rest next to her husband.

To send flowers to Eleanor’s family, please visit our floral store.