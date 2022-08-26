YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor L. Donatiello, 84, passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon, August 23, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.

Eleanor was born July 21, 1938, in Morgantown, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Ralph and Hannah Owens Morris and came to the Youngstown area after her marriage.

She was a graduate of University High School in Morgantown.

Mrs. Donatiello and her husband, Fred, were longtime members of Wickliffe Presbyterian Church.

Eleanor enjoyed singing in the church choir, visiting the casino to play the slot machines and scratch off lottery tickets. Most of all, Eleanor enjoyed spending time with her dogs, friends and family.

Eleanor leaves to cherish her memory, two daughters, Mary Ann (Pete) Gross of Youngstown and Darlene Donatiello of Youngstown; many nieces, nephews and extended family members and her beloved dog, Freda and three “granddogs” Titan, Thea and Rusty.

Her husband of 62 years, Alfred “Fred” Donatiello, whom she married October 24, 1959, passed away October 23, 2021.

Two brothers, Robert Morris and Pete Morris also preceded Eleanor in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m.

Private interment will take place at Four Mile Run Cemetery in Austintown, where Eleanor will be laid to rest with her husband.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 28 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.