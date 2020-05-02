Eleanor Jean “Ellie” Luchansky, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor Jean “Ellie” Luchansky, 93, formerly of Austintown and of Liberty Township, passed away peacefully Friday evening, April 24, 2020 at her home at The Assumption Village.

Eleanor was born July 1, 1926 in Youngstown and was a daughter of the late William “Boleslaw” Jacob Slipski and Anastasia Kotowski Slipski.

Eleanor attended St. Casimir Elementary School and was a June 1944 graduate of The Rayen School.

Following high school graduation, Ellie enjoyed a career in various secretarial/bookkeeping positions and she retired from the Penn-Ohio Towel Supply Company in Youngstown.

Ellie was an active member in the Youngstown Business and Professional Women’s Organization for many years and held various leadership and committee positions, including the office of President.

She was an active member of St. Casimir Roman Catholic Church in Youngstown’s Brier Hill neighborhood, where her Polish immigrant parents were founding members. At St. Casimir, she was a member of the St. Casey Club, the Altar & Rosary Society and was a founding member of the St. Casimir Society, which was formed after the closing of St. Casimir Church in February of 2012, merging with the parish family of St. Columba Cathedral.

Eleanor was proud of her Polish heritage and always enjoyed attending Polish Day celebrations.

She was united in marriage with Paul Patrick Luchansky at St. Casimir Church on August 3, 1946, by her late brother, the Rev. William P. Slipski, Pastor Emeritus of St. Casimir Church. Ellie’s husband, Paul, passed away June 22, 2007.

Eleanor is survived by her sister, Mrs. Alice Giba of Austintown and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Besides her husband and brother, Eleanor was preceded in death by brothers and sisters-in-law, Louis (Louise) Slepski, Walter (Irene) Slipski, Adam (Lucille) Slipski, Chester (Luella) Slepski and John (Winifred) Slipski; her sister and brother-in-law, Frances (Michael) Luchansky; brother-in-law, Paul Giba; two other sisters, Stella, who died as an infant and Irene, who died at birth, are also deceased.

Due to the virus pandemic, private funeral services were held at Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, officiated by Rev. Kevin Peters.

A private committal service followed at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Ellie was laid to rest next to her beloved husband.

A Mass Intention will take place at St. Columba Cathedral at 12:10 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020.

Ellie’s family will also plan and hold a public Celebration of Life in her memory. Check back to this website for more details regarding time and place of the celebration, as those details become available.

Eleanor’s family thanks Dr. Charles Wilkins, and the staff of The Assumption Village and Hospice of the Valley for their excellent care, love, and support.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Columba Cathedral, 159 West Rayen Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44503-1033.

Arrangements are being handled by Kinnick Funeral Home.

