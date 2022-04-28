YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor Ann Melago, 87, passed away peacefully, Monday morning, April 18, 2022, at AustinWoods Nursing Center.

Eleanor was born July 28, 1934, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Stephen J. and Anne Kurjan Koker, and lived in the area all of her life.

Eleanor was a 1952 graduate of Chaney High School.

She worked as a payroll clerk for Southside Hospital, from where she retired.

She was a member of Holy Apostles Parish, SS. Peter and Paul Church and was active in many church functions.

Most of all, Eleanor enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Eleanor is survived by her sister, Carolyn (Robert) Stricko of Austintown; a brother-in-law, Thomas Klempay of Canfield and several nieces and nephews.

She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her husband of 48 years, Joseph Melago, whom she married August 29, 1969, passed away January 15, 2018.

A brother, Raymond Koker and two sisters, Virginia Mancini and Dorothy Klempay, also preceded Eleanor in death.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a memorial service at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Calvary Cemetery Chapel, 248 S. Belle Vista Avenue, Youngstown.

The family would like to thank the staff of AustinWoods Nursing Center and Crossroads Hospice for their compassionate care.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

