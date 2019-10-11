Eleanor A. Hnat, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor A. Hnat, 88, formerly of Youngstown’s west side, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, October 10, 2019, at her son’s home in Estero.

Eleanor was born December 23, 1930, in Campbell, a daughter of the late John and Anna Hurajt Sedlak and lived her life in this area until moving to Florida a year ago to be with her son and family.

Mrs. Hnat was a 1947 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School, where she was an honor student and was a homemaker, who dedicated her life to raising and caring for her family.

Eleanor also worked as a bookkeeper for Feldman Produce in Youngstown for three years and as head cashier for A&P Grocery for 12 years.

With her husband, Mrs. Hnat was the co-owner and secretary/treasurer of the Mahoning Wine Shop, Inc., on Youngstown’s west side for 25 years and was the treasurer of the Tri-County Carryout Association.

She was a member of St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church in Youngstown, where she was a member and president of the Golden Pillars and was a member of the Rosary Society.

Additionally, Mrs. Hnat was a member and president of Greek Catholic Union Lodge 164, was a member of Slovak Catholic Sokols Wreath 32 and of the Ladies’ Jednota. Eleanor was also the president of the Firefighter’s “Fire Ladies” Association.

She enjoyed playing golf and was chairwoman and a member of the Trevlac Golf League and of the Spring Lakes Golf League. She also organized the St. Mary Golf League, which was played at the Mill Creek Park Par 3 Golf Course.

Eleanor’s husband of nearly 64 years, Robert M. Hnat, whom she married June 17, 1950, passed away, April 5, 2014.

Eleanor will be sadly missed by her son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Michael D. Hnat and Jill Hnat of Estero and five grandchildren, Annaliese, Olivia, Abigail, Emma and Seamus.

Besides her husband, a son, Robert J. Hnat; a brother, John Sedlak and two sisters, Anastasia Blasko and Mary Sikora, are deceased.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, October 14, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road, in Youngstown, where family and friends may gather one hour prior.

A procession to St. John The Baptist Cemetery in Coitsville will follow the services at the funeral home, where Mrs. Hnat will be laid to rest.

