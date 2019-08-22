Elaine Marie Locketti, North Lima, Ohio – Obituary

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elaine Marie Locketti, 63, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday afternoon, August 20, 2019, at Ivy Woods Manor.

Elaine was born May 10, 1956, in Youngstown and was a daughter of the late Frank and Flora Cupples Matyi.

She grew up in Youngstown and was a graduate of Chaney High School and of Choffin Career Center.

She worked at BI-LO Supermarket; as well as, working numerous other jobs.

Elaine was known for her love of photographing her family and friends; especially her three boys. She enjoyed swimming and family picnics at the lake. She had a talent for crocheting and was devoted to Bible study and praying the rosary.

Elaine had beautiful blue eyes and a nice smile. She loved to laugh and her sons knew how to make her laugh better than anyone. She will be greatly missed by all those that knew her.

Elaine leaves her sons, Jonathan (Alison) Locketti, Dominic Locketti and Jordan (Tina) Locketti; her sons’ father, Joseph Locketti; three grandchildren, Nina, Joel and Claire Locketti; brothers and sisters, Frank Matyi, Steve (Shirley) Matyi, Bernadette (Alphonso) Roberts, Mary Ann Matyi, Don (Dee) Matyi, Joanne (Ron) Dota, Joe Matyi, Marge (Fritz) Fekete, Dan (Tina) Matyi and Alice (Scott) Carpenter and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Elaine was preceded in death by a brother, Ron Matyi; a niece, Michelle Matyi-Metzler and a nephew-in-law, Keith Waterbeck.

Family and friends may call from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., Sunday, August 25, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where funeral services will take place at 4:00 p.m., with Rev. Kevin Peters officiating.

In lieu of flowers, Elaine’s family requests that due to her sudden passing, donations be made on her behalf to the funeral home to help with final expenses.

Elaine’s family extends their deepest appreciation to all those who loved and cared for Elaine at Ivy Woods Manor and also thanks to the staff of the Help Hotline Network for their help with her guardianship.

