Elaine Holland, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elaine Holland, 97, passed away peacefully Thursday afternoon, July 8, 2021, at Liberty Health Care Center.

Elaine was born August 5, 1923, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late William and Ida Ward Redden and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a graduate of Ursuline High School.

She worked for over 20 years for St. Rose Parish in the church rectory as the secretary. Elaine later worked for Windsor House in the corporate office.

Mrs. Holland was a lifelong, devout Catholic and was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard. Her faith was very important to her and she attended Mass daily at the church, always sitting in the same spot in the third row.

She enjoyed playing bridge and watching sports, especially golf and Notre Dame football. Most of all, Elaine loved the time she spent with her family.

Elaine leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Virginia (Sam) Osadche of Newport Beach, California and Margie Riley of Utica, Michigan; four grandchildren, Aaron (Natalie) Riley of Michigan, Markie (Andi) Riley of Michigan, Holland (Adam) Kaplan of Santa Ana, California and Zach Osadche of Newport Beach; five great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Elaine will be truly and sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her husband of 41 years, John J. Holland, whom she married February 15, 1947, passed away December 31, 1988. A brother, John “Jack” Redden and two sisters, Alma Kempe and Barbara Dundon, also preceded Elaine in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, at St. Rose Church, 48 E. Main Street, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m.

Private interment will follow the Mass and will be in Girard Liberty Union Cemetery where Elaine will be laid to rest next to her husband.

In lieu of flowers, Elaine’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to either the Emmanuel Community Care Center, or to the Beatitude House, in Elaine’s name.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

