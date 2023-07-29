YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elaine F. Charnoky, 87, of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully, Wednesday afternoon, July 26, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with her family by her side.

Elaine was born July 20, 1936, in New York City, the daughter of the late Cyril Lipka and Mary Krajcirik Lipka, and came to the Youngstown area as a child.

She was a graduate of East High School and devoted her adult life to raising and caring for her family.

Elaine worked outside the home at Gorant Candies and in her younger years, Elaine worked for JC Penney in downtown Youngstown and at the Mahoning Plaza.

Mrs. Charnoky was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, St. Matthias Church and was a member of the former Holy Name of Jesus Church. Elaine was very active with many organizations at Holy Name of Jesus Church including the Ladies Guild, the Altar and Rosary Society, young at heart group, the senior citizens, the church choir and the bereavement committee. Elaine was also a member of the Slovak Catholic Sokols, and the St. Christine Church senior citizens.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, playing cards, cooking, baking, reading, golfing and bowling.

Elaine leaves to forever cherish her memory, her son, Michael (Vicki) Charnoky of Clayton, Georgia; her two daughters, Christine Charnoky of Austintown and Karen Kozbial of Austintown; four grandchildren, Jackie (Jason), Andrew, Samantha (Ron) and Ryan; three great-grandchildren, Samuel, Alice and Halle Elaine; a brother, William Lipka of Poland and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Her husband of 44 years, Joseph A. Charnoky, whom she married May 18, 1957, at Holy Name Church, passed away December 29, 2001.

A son-in-law, Bob Kozbial also preceded Elaine in death.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 10:15 a.m. on Monday, July 31, 2023, at the funeral home, and continue with a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Christine Church 3165 S. Schenley Ave., Youngstown.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Elaine will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Joseph.

