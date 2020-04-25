Eileen T. Mattiussi, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eileen T. Mattiussi, formerly of Austintown, passed away late Thursday, April 23, 2020, on her 87 birthday, at Shepherd of the Valley in Boardman.

Eileen was born April 23, 1933, in Youngstown and was the daughter of the late Israel “Sam” and Mary Maino DePiore.

She graduated from Chaney High School in 1951 and then attended the Ohio School of Beauty Culture where she graduated in 1953 with a certification of cosmetology and manager’s license.

She opened the Wickliffe Beauty Shop in 1956 and was co-owner and operator until 1972. She later worked as a beautician from her home and was a homemaker.

Eileen was a longtime member of St. Joseph Parish in Austintown. Eileen was a member of the St. George Lodge #66, Croatian Fraternal Union in Youngstown and supported the Happy Hearts Tamburitzans. She was a member of the Legion of Mary Auxiliary and was a member of TOPS #0327 Ohio. Eileen served as PTA Mom’s Room Club President at Frank Ohl School and was an active member when both of her children attended middle school. She served as vice-president of the Austintown Mat Fans Clu, and was also an active member of the Mat Fans Club and Austintown Touchdown Club, helping serve and cook at the concession stands. She loved music and also played the accordion in several local performances.

Eileen enjoyed her family, listening to polka music, speaking in several foreign languages she learned from neighbors as a child, walking at the Eastwood Mall and Walmart, telling jokes and she was known for her outstanding Italian cooking.

She leaves her son, Dr. Richard (Lisa) Mattiussi of Austintown; her daughter, Carla Mattiussi of Austintown; three grandchildren, Dominic, Monica and Nicholas; a sister, Geraldine Miller.

Eileen’s husband of 52 years, Armando E. Mattiussi, whom she married May 2, 1959, passed away November 10, 2011; a brother, William DePiore; a sister, Joan Yardas, are also deceased.

Because of the current virus pandemic, there will be no public calling hours or services. A private Christian burial will take place later next week at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown. A public celebration of Eileen’s life will be scheduled for a later date.

Eileen’s family thanks Home Instead Senior Care of Austintown, Brenda, Heidi and Ebony from Harbor Light Hospice and Vicki, Condolisa, Destiny, Sadie and Jennifer from Shepherd of the Valley, for all of the kindness and care given to Eileen and her family.

Arrangements handled by Kinnick Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 27, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.