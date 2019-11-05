Eileen C. Pack, Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eileen C. Pack, 80, passed away early Friday morning, November 1, 2019, at Liberty Health Care Center, following a lengthy illness.

Eileen was born September 9, 1939, in Ashstead, Surrey, England and was the daughter of the late David and Lottie Skinner Rogers.

She came to America and Toledo in 1961 on a work visa and promptly fell in love with Acie Pack, whom she married December 22, 1961.

She worked as an executive secretary in Toledo but after her marriage, she became a full-time homemaker and mother to six children.

Eileen was devoted to her children and grandchildren and she loved being a grandmother. She also loved animals and travel.

Eileen leaves to cherish her memory in the United States, a daughter, Donna (William) Swann, with whom she made her home; a son, James Pack of Seattle; a son, John Pack of Toledo; grandchildren, Justin (Leah), Wesley and Drew Sample, Jacob, Joshua, Thomas, Mitchel, Timothy, Jennifer and Allison Pack; three great-grandchildren, Mark and Nathan Sample and Journee Pack; many nieces and nephews; a son-in-law, Jamie Alexander; special friends, Harley and Marcia Curavo, Lynn Patterson Keogh and the Patterson family and all of her LaSalle / Macy / Elder Berman family.

In England, left to treasure her beloved memories are a sister, Doreen (Ray) Ballard; a nephew, Graham (Mary) Ballard; a niece, Gaye (Tony) Coules; several great-nieces and great-nephews; several great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews and her best friend, Maureen Henry.

Eileen’s husband, Acie, passed away April 19, 2018. A son, Chris Pack; two daughters, Elizabeth Todd and Catherine Alexander and a granddaughter, Shea Lester, also preceded Mrs. Pack in death.

Services are pending, and will take place in Walbridge, Ohio, at a day and time to be announced on this website.

Local arrangements were entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

Eileen’s family thanks the staff of Liberty Health Care Center, Hospice of the Valley, Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown, and Witzler-Shank Funeral Home in Walbridge, for the kindness shown and care given to Eileen and her family.