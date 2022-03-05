AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edwin E. Marshall, Jr., 82, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday evening, March 1, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Edwin was born November 28,1939 in Youngstown, a son of the late Edwin E. Marshall, Sr. and Ann K. Titak Marshall and was a lifelong west side resident.

He retired from General Motors Lordstown where he worked for more than 30 years.

Mr. Marshall was a member of St. Brendan Church.

Ed was a diehard Steelers Fan.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Rosalind Neff Marshall, whom he married in 1961. A daughter, Cathi Charko of Austintown; three sons, Edwin E. (Tracy) Marshall III of Boardman, Robert (Mary) Marshall of Youngstown, Ronald (Jennifer) Marshall of Youngstown; a daughter-in-law, Karen Marshall of Austintown; seven grandchildren; eight step grandchildren; many great grandchildren; four brothers, Richard (Connie) Marshall of Niles, Raymond (Debbie) Marshall of Poland, David (Patty) Marshall of Poland, Stephen Marshall of Youngstown; two sisters, Donna (John) Villegas of Ventura, California and Betty (Terry) Check of Cleveland and a sister-in-law, June Marshall of Liberty Township.

A brother, Danny Marshall and a son in law, Walter Charko, preceded Edwin in death.

A celebration of Edwin’s life will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd. Youngstown,

Ed’s family would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff at Woodlands at Austinwoods for all of the love and compassionate care throughout the years.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 7 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.