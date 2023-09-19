CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward R. Stark, 71, entered into eternal rest Friday evening, September 15, 2023, at his home following a lengthy illness.

Edward was born January 25, 1952, in Warren, a son of the late Roland and Maxine Keller Stark and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1970 graduate of Mineral Ridge High School and worked at General Motors Lordstown in multiple capacities for over 30 years.

Ed was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Austintown.

He greatly enjoyed watching football and was an avid fan of the Las Vegas Raiders. Ed also enjoyed classic cars and visiting the Canfield Fair each and every year. Most of all, Ed enjoyed the time he spent with his family.

Ed leaves to forever cherish his memory his son, Shawn (Shirley) Stark of Niles; two grandchildren, Devin Stark and Jody Stark; a brother, Gary (Sandy) Stark of Austintown and many extended family members.

Ed will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Besides his parents, two sisters, Joyce Seaborn and Linda Palmer, and a brother-in-law, Larry Palmer preceded Ed in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at Redeemer Lutheran Church 2305 S. Canfield Niles Rd., Austintown, where a funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Austintown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

