Edward L. Kravec, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward L. Kravec, 82, passed away Tuesday morning, July 21, 2020, at the Cleveland Clinic with his family by his side.

Edward was born September 5, 1937, in Youngstown, the son of the late Edward and Margaret Strazik Kravec and lived his life in this area.

Ed worked for General Fireproofing, for Youngstown Steel Door and was a carpenter with DeSalvo Construction, retiring in 1998.

Mr. Kravec was a member of St. Joseph Church in Austintown.

He was also a member of the Saxon Club and of Carpenters Union Local No. 171.

Ed enjoyed golfing, bowling, and playing bocce. He also enjoyed the time he spent with his family and friends, especially at his cottage at Lake Milton.

He leaves his beloved wife of 62 years, Geraldine Bata Kravec, whom he married May 31, 1958; four children, Larry Kravec of Mineral Ridge, Edward Kravec of Austintown, Linda Kolasky of Austintown and John Kravec of Tarpon Springs, Florida; seven grandchildren, Larry, Lynsey, Joe, Jennifer (Pat), John, Hannah and Haley and a sister, Elaine (Richard) Kovach of Austintown.

A brother, James Kravec, is deceased.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – Noon, Friday, July 24, 2020, at St. Joseph Church, 4545 New Road, Austintown, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Noon. If attending, please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols. To those who cannot attend services, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Ed and his family in your prayers.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

To send flowers to Edward’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 23, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: