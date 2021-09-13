Edward L. Brown, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward L. Brown, 97, of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully Monday evening, September 6, 2021, at Hospice House following a battle with COVID-19.



Edward was born May 10, 1924, in Youngstown and was a son of the late Raymond and Emily Cramer Brown.

He attended South High School and lived his life in this area.





Ed proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II. After his service in the military, he was a factory worker and polisher for G.F. Business Systems, where he worked for 30 years. He retired in 1979.



Ed was baptized a Baptist.



He leaves two daughters, Darlene (Norman) Zebosky of Lake Milton and Janice (Rev. Larry) Boan of Vero Beach, Florida; five grandchildren, Norman P. Zebosky, Edward S. (Cindy) Zebosky, Donn (Chrissy) Zebosky, Aaron (Millicent) Boan and Samuel Boan; several great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



Ed’s first wife, Irene Seckler Brown, passed away October 5, 1967. His second wife, Marie Veazey Brown, whom he married October 24, 1975, passed away July 16, 1997. His third wife, Loretta Limberger Bonczyk Brown, whom he married March 13, 1998, passed away this year, May 7, 2021. Besides his wives, a son, Edward R. Brown; a brother, Raymond Brown; two sisters, Violet Erwin and Lucille Hood and a granddaughter, Amber Boan, are deceased.



There are no calling hours and private funeral services will take place Monday, September 13, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Boardman.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 14 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.