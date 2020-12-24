Edward Joseph Dyer, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Joseph Dyer, 72, passed away Tuesday evening, December 22, 2020, at The Woodlands at AustinWoods from complications of COVID-19.

Edward, known to his family and neighborhood friends as “Hub,” which was a childhood nickname that stuck, was born in Youngstown on Christmas Day in 1947 to John F. and Catherine Shelar Dyer. He moved with his family to Austintown at the age of two.

In his teen years, he became an Eagle Scout and graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1966. Hub then earned a bachelor’s degree in social work from Youngstown State University and became the Director of the Republic Steel Industrial Education Institute in Boardman before his career was interrupted in 1971 by a tour of duty with the United States Army.

While in the Army, Hub attended Intelligence School and Language School. He completed his service in the Military Intelligence Company of the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Kentucky as an interrogator, and was fluent in both German and Vietnamese. He was honorably discharged from the Army in 1974.

Upon his return to the area, Hub returned to YSU to earn a master’s degree in education and began pursuing his life’s work as a Clinical Counselor. He earned credentials as an LPCC-S, LICDC and LSW.

Hub maintained a private practice at Churchill Counseling for many years, but the focus of his life and his work was Chemical Dependency Therapy. This interest grew from his personal involvement with Alcoholics Anonymous in his 20s. He had struggled with alcohol for several years until he was sponsored by a family acquaintance who helped him to enter AA and maintain sobriety for the last nearly five decades of his life. His passion to help others do the same drove him to support others through AA, as well as to acquire the education and clinical skills required to treat individuals who struggled with a chemical dependency of any kind. He understood the disease of addiction and the difficult process of recovery, redemption and renewal.

His professional career culminated as Clinical Director at Community Solutions in Warren, a position from which he retired in 2016. He was then briefly an adjunct faculty member at YSU. He also consulted with California Palms in Austintown.

Sadly, the last few years of Hub’s life were consumed by the onset of ever-deepening dementia. While his family lost their brother through his death, they realized they had been losing him slowly over time. That can be, they understand, more difficult than the passing itself in many ways.

Hub is survived by four sisters, Helen Planey of New Middletown, Suzanne (John) Jackson of Wellston, Janice Heaberlin of Austintown, Kathy (Mike) Cook of Austintown and six brothers, Jack (Louise) of Liberty Township, Rev. Thomas of Sebring, James of Jackson Township, Jeff (Janet) of New Middletown, Martin of Austintown and Tim (Judy Murran) of Columbus.

He was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Mike, who died earlier in 2020 and by a brother-in-law, Michael Planey.

Due to the current pandemic, Hub’s family has elected to defer a celebration of his life until it is safe to gather with relatives and friends.

There will be a private funeral service followed by private interment at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, Hub’s family asks that donations be made in his name to Catholic Charities, 144 West Wood Street, Youngstown, OH 44503 or through www.ccdoy.org.

