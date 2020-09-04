Edward J. Smith, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward James Smith, 76, passed away peacefully late Tuesday morning, September 1, 2020, at Hospice House, with his sister by his side.

Edward, known to all as “Uncle Eddie,” was born November 9, 1943, in Youngstown, the son of the late Cecil Roy Smith and Margaret Elizabeth Dorner Smith and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1962 graduate of The Rayen School and proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1965 until 1967 as an M.P. in Okinawa, where he was stationed with the 62nd Military Police Battalion at Camp Sukiran and was honorably discharged.

After his service in the Army, he worked for the Republic Rubber Plant in Youngstown from 1967 through 1971. He then worked for and retired from, Teamsters Locals Nos. 261, 377, 326, 557 and 964.

Eddie enjoyed tinkering with computers and making visits to local nursing facilities with his two beloved Therapy Dogs, Daphne and Tiffy. He belonged to the Mercer County Dog Training Club.

He leaves his sister and her husband, Diana and Gary Barnes, with whom he made his home and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by four brothers, Everett “Red” R. Smith, William “Bill” G. Smith, Minor T. Smith and Richard “Joe” J. Smith; a sister, Margaret “Maggie” E. Alexander; a sister-in-law, Carole Smith and a brother-in-law, Richard Alexander.

There are no public calling hours or services scheduled. Ed’s family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.

Ed’s remains will be interred at Tod Homestead Cemetery in Youngstown and he will be laid to rest with his parents.

Arrangements handled by Kinnick Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 6, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

