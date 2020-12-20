Edward J. Sebest, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward J. Sebest, 90, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, December 16, 2020 at Hospice House in North Lima, after a long and fulfilling life.

Edward was born March 29, 1930, in Youngstown, a son of the late Martin and Anna Bobeck Sebest, and lived most of his life in the Mahoning Valley.

He was a graduate of East High School and proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After his service in the military, Ed worked for the Wonder Bread Baking Company for 34 years, retiring at the age of 62.

Mr. Sebest was a longtime, active member of the former St. Elizabeth Church in Campbell.

He enjoyed gardening and was quite famous for his pizza-making skills. Ed also enjoyed traveling with his wife and friends to Las Vegas.

Ed’s beloved wife of 62 years, JoAnn E. Kalmer Sebest, whom he married in March of 1954, passed away October 28, 2016.

Ed leaves to cherish his memory his son, Edward J. Sebest, Jr. of Austintown; his daughter, Linda (Duane) Filip of Austintown; two grandsons, Scott (Lauren) Filip of Pittsburgh and Brad Filip of California; two great-granddaughters, Parker Rose and Blayke and a brother, Frank (Pauline) Sebest of Struthers.

Besides his wife, four sisters, Anna Wielbruda, Mary Koptis, Margaret Madura and Rose Oshelsky and three brothers, Paul, Joseph and John Sebest, are deceased.

Due to the current virus pandemic, funeral services will be private and private committal with military honors will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Mr. Sebest will be laid to rest next to his wife.

Please keep Ed and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Ed’s family extends sincere thanks to his caregivers, Sherrie and Edith, for the kindness shown and care provided and many thanks also to family and friends for their support.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 21 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.