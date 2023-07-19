POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward J. “Edo” Pacic, 91, formerly of Youngstown, passed away peacefully, Sunday afternoon, July 16, 2023, at Hospice House following a brief illness.

Edward, who was affectionately known as “Edo,” was born July 25, 1931, in Youngstown, a son of the late Anton and Mary Becki Pacic, and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1950 graduate of Ursuline High School where he enjoyed playing football.

Following graduation, Ed proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean war earning the rank of staff sergeant before being honorably discharged after four years.

When he returned from the Air Force, Ed attended Youngstown State University and graduated in 1958 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

Ed worked for the State of Ohio Taxation Department as an accountant for over 20 years and retired in the early 1980’s.

Mr. Pacic was a lifelong member of Holy Apostles Parish, Sts. Peter and Paul Croatian Catholic Church in Youngstown.

Ed was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Croatian Fraternal Union St. George Lodge 66. He was also a member of the Public Employees Retirement, Inc. (PERI) and enjoyed attending the PERI luncheons.

He enjoyed horse racing, visiting casinos, bowling, and visiting Myrtle Beach with his brother, niece and nephews. He was an avid fan of The Ohio State University Buckeyes and the Cleveland Browns football teams.

Edo will always be remembered as a kind hearted, loving, and generous man who loved his family very much. He enjoyed hosting holiday gatherings at his home with his family and especially enjoyed the time spent with them.

Ed leaves to cherish his memory, his brother, Thomas Pacic of Grand Rapids, Michigan; his sister, Maryann (Al) Matasy of Boardman; many nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly; his companion of 22 years, Barbara D’Angelo; a sister in law, Elizabeth “Betty” Fecko of Youngstown and many extended family members including Barbara’s children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Ed will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

His wife of 37 years, Dorothy Fecko Pacic, whom he married in October of 1964, passed away October 30, 2001.

Four brothers, Walter, Anthony, Joseph and Carl Pacic and two sisters, Frances Pacic and infant Helen Pacic also preceded Ed in death.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.



Family and friends may gather again from 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Sts. Peter and Paul Church 421 Covington St., Youngstown, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Ed will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife, Dorothy.

