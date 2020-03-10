Edward J. Ostavitz, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward J. Ostavitz, Sr., 95, formerly of Youngstown, was called home to our Lord Sunday evening, March 8, 2020, passing away peacefully at his home.



Edward was born April 25, 1924, in Youngstown, a son of the late Alexander and Mary Sawron Ostavitz and lived in Youngstown for 67 years before moving to Williamsfield.



Mr. Ostavitz was a proud U.S. Army veteran of World War II, serving in the 3rd Army under General Patton.

Ed retired after a career at General Fireproofing. He was a member of St. Edward Church in Youngstown and of Our Lady of Victory in Andover. Ed was also a fourth-degree member of the Knights of Columbus.



Ed was proud of his Polish heritage and took joy in the successes of his family. When a family member accomplished something good, Ed would famously say, “that’s because you’re an Ostavitz!”

He loved fishing, playing the lotto, mowing his lawn and collecting coins and odd items. He would never be without a flashlight, or a pen or pocket knife. Ed would often enjoy sitting on his porch and smoking a cigar, “just watching the world go by.” While many people did not know Ed directly, his home near Pymatuning Lake was often used as a point of reference for directions as the “place with the Cowboys on the porch.”



Mr. Ostavitz’s beloved wife of 67 years, Flora Nelson Ostavitz, whom he married Oct 20, 1942, passed away Aug. 28, 2010.

Ed was the last family member of his generation and he will be greatly missed by all who loved him. He leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Edina Ostavitz Jordan; his son, Edward J., Jr. (Jackie) Ostavitz of Florida; two foster children Joe (Anna) Varone and Anita Kessler, both of Youngstown; six grandchildren, Sherri (Bill) Lowry of McDonald, Edward J. III (Maria Teresa) Ostavitz of Mississippi, Brian (Stacy) Ostavitz of Mississippi, Brock (Karen) Ostavitz of Andover, Charlene (Chad) Salanci of Florida and Carl Ostavitz of Williamsfield; 21 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides his wife, Ed was preceded in death by a grandson, Michael Uhran; brothers, Joseph, Eugene and Theodore Ostavitz; sisters, Nell Vigarino, Jean Surkalo, Helen Cordova, Betty Buchanan and Marie Barita and many beloved brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law..



Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the funeral home, and will continue with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at St. Edward Church in Youngstown.

Interment will follow the Mass and will be at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown, where Ed will be laid to rest next to his beloved Flora.

Ed’s family thanks Dr. Henry Debiec; the staff with Hospice of Western Reserve (especially Robert and Lori); the Ashtabula County Country Neighbor Program (especially Eli) and Ed’s neighbors, Walt and Joyce Emerson and Mike Coe, for all of the kindness, care and concern offered to Ed and his family during his time with them.

