Edward J. Ostavitz, Jr., Youngtown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward J. Ostavitz, Jr., 72, formerly of Youngstown and Andover, passed away Monday morning, March 16, 2020, when visiting Youngstown to attend his father’s funeral last Saturday, suffering an apparent heart attack at his daughter’s home in Liberty Township.



Edward was born July 10, 1947, in Long Beach, California, a son of the late Edward J., Jr. and Flora Nelson Ostavitz.

He came with his parents to their home in Youngstown as an infant and he moved to Florida to live 11 years ago.

Mr. Ostavitz graduated from The Rayen School and was a proud U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Vietnam War.

Ed worked for GM at the Lordstown Plant; for Youngstown Sheet & Tube; for the Sawhill Steel in Sharon, Pennsylvania and for Kennametal in Orwell, retiring in 1998.

He enjoyed cars, boats, fishing and hunting, shooting pool and most of all, sharing his life with his family. Ed was a member of the Disabled American Veterans. Never losing his interest and zest for life, Ed always “did it all and did it his way.”



Mr. Ostavitz leaves his beloved wife of 53 years, Jackie Miller Ostavitz, whom he married December 21, 1966; four children, Sherri (Bill) Lowry of Liberty Township, Edward J. III (Maria Teresa) Ostavitz of Saucier, Mississippi, Brian D. (Stacy) Ostavitz of Saucier and Charlene (Chad) Salanci of St. Augustine, Florida.; 20 grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren (with Edward V on the way); a sister, Edina Jordan of Williamsfield and many nieces and nephews.

His parents are deceased, with his father, Edward, Sr., passing away March 8, 2020.



Family and friends are welcome to attend a Celebration of Ed’s Life, which will take place Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 19, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.