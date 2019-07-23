Edward J. Lewinsky, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward J. Lewinsky, 84, passed away unexpectedly Thursday morning, July 11, 2019, at his home.

Edward was born May 15, 1935, in Youngstown, a son of the late George and Catherine Prociak Lewinsky and lived his life in the city.

He was a 1953 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, stationed at Fort Sill in Oklahoma.

Returning home, he worked as a Roll Turner at Youngstown Sheet & Tube, retiring after 30 years when the steel mill closed. After retiring from the mill, he worked for Stambaugh-Thompson at the Boardman store, repairing small engines.

Mr. Lewinsky was a member of Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church in Youngstown.

In his younger days, Ed enjoyed fishing and hunting. More recently, he liked to watch wrestling on television. He also enjoyed spending time with his kitty, Twice.

He leaves to cherish his memory his son, Lance Lewinsky of Hilliard; two daughters, Gwen Lewinsky-Colucci (Jack) of Bazetta Township and Andrea Lewinsky-Reibe (Richard) of Boardman; five grandchildren, Janina, Brian, Cassandra, Logan and Jacob and a great-granddaughter, Anna.

Ed’s wife, Rosalie Osadchuk Lewinsky, whom he married October 3, 1964, passed away November 19, 2008. A son, Wayne Lewinsky, died April 26, 2019. An infant brother, Joseph, is also deceased.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Saturday, July 27, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a memorial service with military honors will take place at 1:00 p.m.