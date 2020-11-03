Edward Gayan, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward “Ed” Gayan, 81, of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully Monday morning, November 2, 2020, at his home with his family by his side, following a lengthy illness.

Ed was born August 5, 1939, in Youngstown, a son of the late Steve and Elizabeth Belus Gayan and lived his life in this area.

He graduated from Chaney High School in 1958, where he played football, baseball and ran track.

After high school, he proudly served in the United States Army and shortly thereafter married the love of his life, Donna Philips, in 1963. Donna and Ed were happily married for nearly 46 years, until her passing on April 3, 2009.

Ed worked for five years for Advance Plating, and then for 30 years for Republic Steel and for LTV Steel.

Mr. Gayan was a baseball and softball player up until he was 35 years of age, then switched to coaching and coached his three daughters’ softball teams at the Mill Creek Junior baseball fields. His daughters were good athletes, like their father and won a few championships of their own. Ed served as president of the Mill Creek Junior Baseball League and umpired after he “retired” from coaching.

A true sports fan, Ed was a loyal fan of all the Cleveland pro sports teams, as well as of the Ohio State University Buckeyes and his alma mater, the Chaney Cowboys.

He and Donna were blessed with three daughters, who survive him, Lora Gayan, Lisa (Bill) Vallas and Leslie (Bob) Prosser. He also leaves three grandsons, Corey Vallas, Jared Vallas and Mason Prosser. Ed truly loved his grandsons, who were the joys of his life and watched all of their sporting events, games, meets and practices that he could.

Besides his wife, a brother, John Gayan and a sister, Regina Wire, preceded him in death.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, November 5, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a private memorial service for the immediate family will follow. Please adhere to all social distancing and health guidelines when interacting with the family and others at the funeral home.

To those who cannot attend the visitation, or are uncomfortable doing so, please remember Ed and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

To send flowers to Edward’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 4 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: