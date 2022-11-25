YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward D. Sharlow, Jr., 77, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Austinwoods Care Center.

Edward was born January 21, 1945, in Youngstown, a son of the late Edward D. Sharlow and Frieda Ludke Sharlow and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a member of the Saxon Club.

Ed enjoyed playing Bingo, watching Gunsmoke, Andy Griffith and other classic television shows.

Ed is survived by two cousins, Harriet (Bob) Ziak of Youngstown and Albert (Pat) Ludke of Roaming Shores, Ohio and several extended family members.

Private services were held on Friday, November 25, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

Edward was laid to rest at Belmont Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

Ed’s family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff at Austinwoods for the kindness shown and care given to Ed during his stay there.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 27 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.