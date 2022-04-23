AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Emil Bielik, Sr., 90, passed away Wednesday morning, April 20, 2022, at Austintown Healthcare Center, after a long and fulfilling life.

Edward was born April 19, 1932, in Youngstown, a son of the late Emil and Anna Yanchar Bielik and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1950 graduate of Chaney High School and proudly served his country in the United States Navy.

Ed worked for U.S. Steel as a boilermaker for many years and retired in 1977. After retiring, Ed enjoyed volunteering at the St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry.

Edward was a member of the former Holy Name of Jesus Church and was currently a member of St. Brendan Church in Youngstown.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 48 years, Nancy Remedio Flinn Bielik, whom he married August 30, 1973; his two daughters, Annette Bielik (Kathryn Sharp) of Elkland, Missouri and Denise Smith of Ravenna; two stepdaughters, Jannette (Rick) Koewacich of Youngstown and Linda Wiery of Poland; two stepsons, Michael (Pam) Flinn of Minerva and John Flinn of Austintown; a son-in-law, Jerry Seidita of Pennsylvania; 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Ed will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Preceding Ed in death was a son, Edward E. Bielik Jr.; a daughter, Paulette Seidita; three brothers, John, Emil and Frank Bielik and his former wife, Mary Jane Chance Bielik.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 -11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 25, 2022, at St. Brendan Church, 2800 Oakwood Ave, Youngstown, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

