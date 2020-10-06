Edward E. Bielik, Jr., Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward E. Bielik, Jr., 59, went home to his Heavenly Father Monday, October 5, 2020.

Edward, known to all as “Ed” or “Eddie,” was born July 1, 1961, in Youngstown, the son of Edward E. Bielik Sr. and Mary Jane Chance Bielik and lived much of his life in this area.

Those who had the honor of knowing Ed would say he was a man of few words, but he had the biggest heart. He was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need and loved his family dearly.

He was a proud a veteran of the United States Army and worked as a maintenance man for AIY Properties.

He was of the Catholic faith.

Eddie was a loving father and leaves two sons, Edward A. (Kayla) Bielik and Cody R. Bielik; two daughters, Brittnee M. (Hayden) Gould and Aubree R. Bielik; his children’s mother, Donna J. Bielik; five grandchildren, who were his pride and joy, Vinchenzo A. Bielik, Giuliana N. Bielik, Zachary T. Orto, Adrianna M. Orto and Kylie M. Gould; his father, Edward, Sr., (Nancy) and many sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Ed was proceeded in death by his mother; a baby brother and sister; his former mother-in-law and many other family and friends.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, with funeral services to take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 9, at the funeral home.

Please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols when paying respects to the family and attending the service. To those who cannot attend the visitation or service, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Ed and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Committal services with military honors will follow the funeral home service and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 7 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

