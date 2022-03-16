LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our beautiful mother, Dorothy R. Filaccio, 89, passed away Sunday morning, March 13, 2022, at Liberty Health Care Center with her family at her side.

Dorothy was born April 23, 1932, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Carmine and Mary Ferrara Bruno and was a lifelong area resident.

Mrs. Filaccio dedicated her life to raising and caring for her family and worked at Republic Steel Credit Union for 20 years, where she served on the board of directors.

She was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church where she was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society and also helped with the pizza and Easter bread projects.

Dorothy was also a member of the Chiquanta Club, the Liberty Historical Society and the 55+ Club in Liberty Township.

She was a good cook and baker and enjoyed playing cards on Saturday nights.

Dorothy will always be remembered by her family as a wonderful and beautiful mom and grandmother.

She leaves to cherish her memory, three children, Jenamarie C. Filaccio of LaSpezia, Italy, Louis J. Filaccio, Jr. of Conneaut and Carmalynn E. (Joseph) Caimona of Liberty Township; two grandchildren, Mason and Mia Filaccio and a daughter-in-law, Gillian Filaccio of Salem.

Her husband, Louis J. Filaccio, whom she married November 29, 1952, passed away September 20, 2003.

A sister, Congetta, also preceded Dorothy in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 18, 2022, at St. Anthony of Padua Church 1125 Turin Street, Youngstown, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m.

Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Dorothy will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Dorothy’s family would like to thank the Windsor House Liberty Health Care Center staff and the staff of Southern Care Hospice for the kindness shown and compassionate care given to Dorothy.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 17 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.