Dorothy Minotti, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Minotti, 95, of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully early Friday afternoon, February 21, 2020, at Austinwoods Rehabilitation & Health Care Center in Austintown, after a long and fulfilling life.

Dorothy, who was known as “Dot,” was born May 28, 1924 in Youngstown and was a daughter of the late John and Barbara Barabash Dubas. She was raised on the city’s south side and was a lifelong area resident

She was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and became a loving wife, mother and homemaker who dedicated her life to raising and caring for her family.

Mrs. Minotti was a member of St. Christine Church in Youngstown.

She enjoyed bowling and had a passion for bingo, attending bingo games with her friends “8 days a week.”

Dorothy leaves her daughter, Dee Hockenberry of Canfield; three grandchildren, Arlo B. (Nicole) Brookhart of Canfield, Jude R. Hockenberry of Brooklyn, New York and Lily S. Hockenberry of Canfield; three great-grandchildren, Olivia, Chance and Roman and a brother, Walter Dubas.

Her husband of 69 years, Lener Raymond “Lenny” Minotti, whom she married July 22, 1945 in Spokane, Washington, shortly after his return from his service in the U.S. Army in Italy, passed away January 22, 2015. A son, Lener R. Minotti, Jr., passed away in 2016. A brother, Andy Dubas, and a sister, Frances Losie, are also deceased.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will take place at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Committal services will follow the funeral service at the funeral home and will be at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown, where Dorothy will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Mrs. Minotti’s daughter thanks the staff and management of Austinwoods and of Crossroads Hospice, for the kindness shown and care given to Dorothy and her family during her stay there and during her final days.

To send flowers to Dorothy’s family, please visit our floral section.