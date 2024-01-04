AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Marie Barbato, 92, passed away peacefully, Sunday evening, December 31, 2023, at Windsor House in Canfield.

Dorothy was born November 1, 1931, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Josephine Dabruzzi Tarica and was a lifelong area resident.

She worked at Brody’s Shoe Store in downtown Youngstown for over 30 years.

Mrs. Barbato was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica and the church’s Altar and Rosary Society. She was also a member of the Our Lady of Lebanon Shrine in North Jackson, the Bagnolese Club and the Shrine of Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted.

Dorothy enjoyed volunteering her time reading at Youngstown Radio Reading and was a storyteller for the children at Immaculate Heart of Mary School. She also volunteered at the PharMor Open, the Greater Youngstown Warren LPGA Classic and the Giant Eagle LPGA Classic.

Dorothy leaves to forever cherish her memory, her nieces, Elaine Krivonak of Canfield, her primary caregiver, Patricia (Anthony) Nackino of California and Diane Diaz of Hubbard; nephews, Tom (Linda) Tarica of Hubbard, Joe (Terri) Dabruzzi of Liberty Township and John (JD) Tarica of Youngstown and many extended family members.

She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her husband of 53 years, John Barbato, whom she married May 8, 1955, passed away January 13, 2008.

Four siblings, Madeline Dabruzzi, Rose Musolino, John “Turk” Tarica and Eugene Tarica; two nephews and a niece, preceded Dorothy in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mt. Carmel Avenue, Youngstown. All are welcome to attend.

Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Dorothy will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Dorothy’s family would like to extend a heartfelt and sincere thank you to the nurses and staff of Windsor House Canfield and Southern Care Hospice for their kindness shown and compassionate care given to Dorothy and her family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.