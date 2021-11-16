Dorothy M. Klimowicz Derkach, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy M. Klimowicz Derkach, 95, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, November 14, 2021, under hospice care with her loving family by her side.

Dorothy was born August 28, 1926, in Bridgeport, and was the youngest daughter of seven children of Polish immigrants, Sarafin and Anna Klimowicz.

Dorothy was a longtime resident of Youngstown. She was a loving wife, mother, and homemaker who also worked outside the home at A&P Groceries for many years as a cashier and bookkeeper.

She was an active member of the former Holy Cross Polish National Catholic Church and was a member of the Women’s Adoration Society. She enjoyed bingo, cards, word search puzzles, shopping and being with her family.

She is survived by daughters, Marian (James) Diciccio of Howland and Barbara (Francis) Kollar of Cedar Point, North Carolina; grandchildren, Julie (Steve) Landra, Beth (Dan) Sielski, Chris (Amber) Kollar and April (Tom) Campbell; great-grandchildren, Emma, Taylor and Leah Sielski and Peyton and Bryson Kollar; a sister-in-law, Barbara Klimowicz; many nieces and nephews; and many extended family members.

Dorothy’s husband of 36 years, Walter Derkach, whom she married Sept. 4, 1948, passed away August 30, 1984. Besides her husband; brothers, Ed, John and Charles Klimowicz, and sisters Frances Zyvith, Helen Carantz and Sophie Kutan, are also deceased.

Family and friends may call from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m., Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a funeral service will follow at 2:30 p.m.

Due to the continuing pandemic, all those attending are requested to wear masks or facial coverings, and to respect social distancing guidelines.

Private interment will take place Friday morning at Tod Homestead Cemetery in Youngstown, where Dorothy will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Dorothy’s family thanks the nurses and staff at Windsor House at Champion and All Caring Hospice, for the tremendous compassion and support provided to Dorothy and her family in her final days.

A television tribute will air Wednesday November 17, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.