Dorothy L. Close, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy L. Close, 85, passed away Tuesday morning, September 21, 2021, at Liberty Health Care & Rehabilitation Center.

Dorothy was born February 16, 1936, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Andrew and Anna Bell Bacha, and was a lifelong area resident.

She attended Holy Name Elementary School through the eighth grade, and then attended Chaney High School, graduating in 1954.

Dorothy worked at Liberty Manufacturing and at General Electric at the Youngstown Lamp Plant before dedicating her life to raising and caring for her family.

Dorothy was a great baker and was “famous” for her clothespin cookies and cupcakes. She volunteered with her daughter’s Girl Scout Troop and was the Brownie Group Leader. Dorothy enjoyed attending luncheons with friends for various groups, and she also enjoyed bowling, golfing, making ceramics, and traveling. In her later years, she enjoyed bus trips with her friends.

Mrs. Close was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, Holy Name of Jesus Church in Youngstown.

Her husband of 35 years, Arthur W. Close, whom she married November 19, 1960, passed away November 29, 1995.

Dorothy leaves to cherish her memory three children, Joyce Heldreth of Youngstown, David (Sheri) Close of Florida and Susan (Kevin) Sheely of Austintown; nine grandchildren, Michael (Amber) Heldreth, Michelle (Travis) West, Kaitlyn, Jacob and Ashley Close, and Stephen, Nicholas, Samantha, and Sydney Sheely; a great-granddaughter, Emily; her sister, Ruth (Frank) Zone; a sister-in-law, Judith Dahler; a brother-in-law, Tom (Sue) Close; many nieces and nephews; and many extended family members.

Besides her husband, a granddaughter, Hailey Close, preceded Dorothy in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown.

A funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the funeral home.

Interment will follow the funeral home service and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Dorothy will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Dorothy’s family extends a very special thank you to the staff at Liberty Health Care for the kindness shown and compassionate care given to Dorothy during her stay.

