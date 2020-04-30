Dorothy Jean Woolley Kaglic, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, April 29, 2020, Dorothy Jean Woolley Kaglic, 83, completed writing the last chapter of her life, passing away at her home at Omni Manor Assisted Living.

Dorothy’s story began in Youngstown on November 28, 1936, as the first of eight children born to the late Robert E. and Dorothy Hughes Woolley.

She graduated from Chaney High School and along with her husband, John, whom she married in 1954, raised six children.

After overcoming a rare muscular disease that threatened to cut her saga short, Dorothy’s natural love of learning led her to Youngstown State University, a Bachelor of Arts degree and a career in journalism with the Youngstown Business Journal.

Dorothy was an adventurous soul who was unafraid to try new things, yet she found such joy in her everyday life. She treasured the beauty of Mill Creek Park and could often be seen walking with family and friends along Lake Glacier.

Dorothy was a devoted follower of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and heeded his call to serve others. She was a lifelong member of the Mahoning United Methodist Church in Youngstown where she held several lay leadership positions.

Dorothy is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, John Kaglic; her children of whom she was so proud, Michael (Tracie) Kaglic of Austintown, Leslie (Matthew) Legge of Farmington New York, Sharon (Charlie) Cosma of Goldsboro North Carolina, John D. Kaglic of Campbell, William (Abby) Kaglic of Hubbard and Richard (Laura) Kaglic of Cincinnati; her siblings, Judith (the late Harry) Foraker of Austintown, Don (Connie) Woolley of Canfield, Alan (Janice) Woolley of Boardman, Debbie Acierno of Youngstown and Peggy Lucyk of Youngstown and dozens of grandchildren and great-grandchildren across the country.

She was preceded in death by brothers, Robert Woolley and Thomas Woolley.

Due to the virus pandemic, private funeral services were held on Friday, May 1, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Interment will take place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Austintown.

A public celebration of Dorothy’s life will be scheduled for a later date. Check back to the funeral home’s website for updated information as it becomes available.



Memorial contributions may be made in Dorothy’s name to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512 or the Fellows Riverside Gardens at Mill Creek Park.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 1, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.