Dorothy Jean McGonnell, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Jean McGonnell, 97, passed away peacefully Thursday afternoon, May 28, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital following a long and fulfilling life.

Dorothy, who was known to everyone by her middle name of Jean, was born October 20, 1922, in Youngstown. She was the daughter of the late Frank P. and Mary Murphy McGonnell and lived her life in Youngstown.

Jean was a 1940 graduate of Chaney High School and later attended Youngstown College for two years.

From 1944 until 1976, she worked for Republic Steel, first in the manufacturing division and then in the company’s storage system division. After 1976, Jean worked as a legal secretary until her retirement.

Jean lived the first 72 years of her life in the house in which she was born and then moved to a home she shared with her sister, Eileen. Jean remained vibrant and lively well into her 90s and up until seven months before her death, she was driving a car and caring for her home.

Outwardly quiet and reserved, maybe even demure, Jean could display a dry and wickedly funny sense of humor among friends. She loved to laugh. Those who knew her well were quite aware that her claims of living solely on vegetables, coffee and toast were a smokescreen for her enjoyment of jamocha shakes, roast beef and cheddar sandwiches, Oreo cookies, Dunkin’ Donuts and Snickers, of which she kept a significant stash.

For much of the past three decades, Jean’s life revolved around St. Brendan Parish, where she was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society, took part in two different bible study groups and frequently attended daily mass. She served as parish sacristan for many years, setting up for funerals, and was an exemplary lector until a fall in church at age 97 ended her service. Jean participated in many ecumenical women’s groups and gave generously but discreetly in support of numerous Catholic and secular charities.

Jean leaves no living relatives, but does leave many friends. Her sister, Eileen, passed away in 2004. Her brother, Robert, a World War II veteran, also preceded her in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3, at St. Brendan Church, 2800 Oakwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 4459. Visitation will take place at the church from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., prior to the mass. All in attendance are encouraged to please follow the appropriate guidelines to help protect against the current virus.

Interment will follow the mass and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

Jean’s friends thank the staff of Omni Manor Nursing Home and Humility House Assisted Living for the kind and compassionate care given to Jean during the final months of her life.

