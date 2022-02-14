AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy J. Luckage, 92, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning February 13, 2022, at her home.

Dorothy was born August 3, 1929, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Ernest and Charlotte Lins Hosler and lived most of her life in the Youngstown area.

Dorothy briefly worked at a pottery in Pennsylvania after graduating from high school. She then dedicated her adult life to raising and caring for her family. While raising and caring for her family, Dorothy earned her real estate license and sold real estate throughout the area. She also owned the McKinley Motel from 1967 to 2012 and co-owned the Villa Arms Motel from 1978 to 2012.

Mrs. Luckage was a very warm, kind hearted and sweet lady, but she was also tough and knew when to be stern. She greatly enjoyed cooking and was willing to feed anyone and everyone. Her spaghetti sauce and meatballs were her most favored dish and were known for miles around. She was like a mom to many of her children’s childhood friends and she made her home an inviting place for everyone in the neighborhood.

Dorothy also enjoyed shopping, reading, and her beloved dog, Baby. Most of all, she enjoyed the time she spent with her family.

She leaves to cherish her memory, four children, Rick Luckage, Jr., of East Fairfield, Sherry (Bruce) Carothers of Lordstown, Rex (Debbie) Luckage of North Jackson and Eric (Nydia) Luckage of Columbus; seven grandchildren, Richard Luckage III, Dawn Luckage, Joshua Kollat, Kendra (Shane) Braham, Dylan Kollat, Haley Luckage and Isabella Luckage and five great grandchildren.

Dorothy will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A son, Robert Luckage, her former husband, Richard Luckage, Sr., one sister and six brothers, preceded Dorothy in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 18, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.

Family and friends may also gather again from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 19, at the funeral home where funeral services will begin at 1:00 p.m.

Interment will follow at Brunstetter Cemetery in Austintown, where Dorothy will be laid to rest next to her son Bob.

