AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy J. Kraus Kovacs, 96, passed away peacefully, Monday morning, October 24, 2022, at Hospice House.

Dorothy was born January 18, 1926, in Salem, Ohio, a daughter of the late James Ashman and Hazel Conkle Ashman and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1943 graduate of Leetonia High School.

She dedicated her adult life to raising and caring for her family.

Mrs. Kovacs was a former member of St. Christine Church and was currently a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.

Dorothy was a member of the order of the Eastern Star, Chapter 296, of Alliance Ohio.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Robin (James) Tarr of Twinsburg; her two sons, Robert Kraus of West Palm Beach, Florida and Scott A. Kraus of Austintown; four grandchildren, Shawn (Carrie) Tarr, Jason (Sherry) Tarr, Robert Kraus and Adam Kraus; five great-grandchildren, Laney, Satchel, Kayla, Tolly and Boen and her sister, Beverly Luginbuhl of Sewickley, Pennsylvania.

Dorothy’s first husband, Richard Kraus, whom she married on July 17, 1944, passed away February 5, 1982. Her husband, John F. Kovacs, whom she married on August 28, 1987, in Las Vegas, passed away July 24, 2008.

A son, Richard L. Kraus and two brothers, James and Jack Ashman, also preceded Dorothy in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 4490 Norquest Blvd., Austintown, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m.

Interment will follow at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Austintown, where Dorothy will be laid to rest beside her husband, Richard.

Arrangements handled by Kinnick Funeral Home.

