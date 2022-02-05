BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Irene Skebo, 86, formerly of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully Friday morning, February 4, 2022, at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center in New Middletown.

Dorothy was born October 30, 1935, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Sophia Bailey Magda and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1953 graduate of Chaney High School.

Dorothy worked at Western Auto in the Mahoning Plaza, Beneficial Finance in accounts payable and bookkeeping and worked as the secretary at AC Tile and Marble from where she retired in 1994.

Mrs. Skebo was a longtime member of Holy Apostles Parish, St. Stephen of Hungary Church. She was a member and past president of the Altar and Rosary Society and the church choir. Dorothy was very active in many church functions throughout her lifetime. She made stuffed cabbage for the church dinners, helped publish and contributed recipes to the ethnic cookbook issued by the Altar and Rosary Society and she helped plant flowers around the church for many years.

Dorothy greatly enjoyed cooking, baking and playing cards with her card club, which was made up of ladies who were her classmates from Holy Name School and Chaney High School. Most of all, Dorothy enjoyed the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 64 years, William E. Skebo, whom she married June 8, 1957; three children, David W. (Michele) Skebo of Hubbard, Catherine (Brian) Finnerty of Poland and Patricia (Harry) Johnson of Lakewood; eight grandchildren, who affectionately called her “Grandma Honey” and “Grandma Dorothy,” Allison and Emily Skebo, Sean (Jenna) Finnerty, Lauren (Andrew) Galusha, Thomas (Kristin) Finnerty, Leah Finnerty, Erika Johnson and Matthew Johnson; one great-grandson, Patrick Finnerty; two sisters, Cathy (Jim) Meyers of Austintown, Betty Onderko of Dayton and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Dorothy will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Two sisters, Eleanor Leach, Margaret Kos and a brother, Cyril Magda, preceded Dorothy in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at St. Stephen of Hungary Church, 854 Wilson Avenue, Youngstown, where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 7 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.