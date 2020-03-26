Dorothy Irene Brown, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Irene Brown, 92, known to all as “Dot,” passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, March 25, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Dorothy was born December 14, 1927, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Michael and Anna Kurilla and was a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley.

She was a 1946 graduate of Chaney High School, where she was vice-president of her graduating class. She was also a member of National Honor Society, of the Girls’ Athletic Association and of the mixed choir. Dot later attended Youngstown College on a Mathematics Scholarship and was a member of Alpha Theta Delta sorority and of Omicron Lambda. She graduated from the Youngstown Hospital Association School of Medical Technology.

She worked for Dr. Keys, Dr. Tochtenhagen and Dr. Zeller, before ultimately retiring from Youngstown Hospital Association (Northside Hospital) in 1994 after more than 40 years as a medical technologist.

After retirement, she enjoyed meeting with old high school friends as part of a group they coined, “Giddy Girls.”

She was a devout member of St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church in Youngstown, where she participated in the choir, the rosary maker’s group and the rosary society. She was also a member of the church’s Golden Pillars, which honored her as “mother of the year” in 2009. Dot was an avid believer in supporting her community, coordinating food drives and participating in church prayer lines.

Blessed with an exceptional sense of humor and boundless love for her family, she will be remembered for hours spent playing kickball with her grandchildren, good cooking that always “hit the spot” and for sharing her love of knitting, sewing, reading, animals and gardening. She will be lovingly remembered for making even the simplest moments particularly special.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Patricia (Collins) Whitehead of Joliet, Illinois; her sons Richard (Lynn) Brown of McDonald, David (Mary) Brown of Canfield and Thomas (Diane) Brown of Canfield and her grandchildren, Elizabeth Brown, Lauren (Michael) Reese, David (Carly) Brown, and Rebecca, Zachary, Kyle, Daniel and Dana Brown.

She was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Ray and Olga Kurilla and by a granddaughter, Kathryn.

Dot’s family would like to thank the staff at Windsor House in Canfield for providing exceptional care and to Rev. Richard Lambert, pastor at St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, for tending to her spiritual well-being.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

Due to the current virus pandemic, a private funeral service will be celebrated for Dot’s immediate family. A public memorial service will be scheduled at later date. Please check back to the funeral home website for service times.

