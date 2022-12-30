CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Hutnyan, 90, passed away peacefully, Friday, December 23, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital surrounded by her family.

Dorothy was born August 8, 1932, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Charles and Eva Martyak Gost, and came to the Youngstown area in 1955.

She was a 1951 graduate of Johnstown Senior High School and later earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Youngstown State University.

Dorothy worked for Arrow Furniture Company in Johnstown for several years and later worked as an elementary school teacher in Liberty Schools for 28 years and retired in 2000.

She was a member of St. Michael Orthodox Church where she served as cantor, Sunday school teacher and beloved Pani. Dorothy was also active in The Eastern Orthodox Community.

Mrs. Hutnyan leaves to cherish her memory her son, David N. (Susan) Hutnyan of Boardman; her daughter, Nina C. Hutnyan of Canfield; a granddaughter, Rachel (John) Carbon of Boardman; a grandson, Jonathan Hutnyan (fiancé, Amanda) of Portland, Oregon; a great-granddaughter, Ellianna Carbon and a great-grandson, Johnny Carbon.

Dorothy’s husband of 64 years, Very Rev. George Hutnyan, whom she married July 23, 1955, passed away May 12, 2020. Two brothers, John and Michael Gost, also preceded Dorothy in death.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at St. Michael Orthodox Church, 125 Steel Street, Youngstown.

Interment will follow at Tod Homestead Cemetery where Dorothy will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 2 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.