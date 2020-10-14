Dorothy Elizabeth Kello, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Elizabeth Kello, 90, passed away peacefully early Tuesday afternoon, October 13, 2020, at AustinWoods Healthcare Center.

Dorothy was born September 12, 1930, in West Point, Ohio and came to Youngstown’s east side with her family as a teenager.

She was a graduate of East High School and shortly afterwards became a loving and beloved wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker who dedicated her life to raising and caring for her family.

A devout Catholic, Mrs. Kello was a longtime member of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, Holy Name of Jesus Church on Youngstown’s west side. She belonged to the church’s Rosary Society and was also a member of the Slovak Federation.

She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Mark (Linda) Kello of Howland and Joe (Delores) Kello of Poland and seven grandchildren, Lauren, Linda, Matthew, Lesa, Stacy, Amy and Paul.



Dorothy’s dear husband of over 55 years, Felix W. Kello, whom she married May 21, 1949, passed away October 16, 2004. A son, William Kello; a daughter, Jeanette Kello and a brother, Joseph Kosko, are also deceased.

Family and friends may call from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 17, at Holy Name of Jesus Church, 613 N. Lakeview Avenue in Youngstown, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. If attending the visitation or service at the church, please follow all current health protocols and guidelines.

Interment will follow the Mass and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Dorothy will be laid to rest next to her husband.

To those who cannot attend, or are uncomfortable doing so, please remember Dorothy and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

To send flowers to Dorothy’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 16 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: