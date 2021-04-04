Dorothy E. LoSasso, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy E. LoSasso, 94, of the city’s West Side, passed away peacefully early Wednesday afternoon, March 31, 2021, at her son and daughter-in-law’s home in Poland, surrounded by the love of her family.

Dorothy was born July 3, 1926, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Ferdinand and Mary C. Orlovsky Stille and lived her life in this area.

She was a 1944 graduate of Chaney High School and after her marriage in 1949, dedicated her life to raising and caring for her family. Dorothy also worked outside the home for the Youngstown Board of Education as an assistant cook at Chaney High School, retiring in 1993 after 20 years there.

Dorothy was an active member of St. Brendan Church in Youngstown, where she belonged to the Altar & Rosary Society. She also volunteered in the church kitchen during bingo, for the very popular Lenten fish frys; and at the church festivals.

Mrs. LoSasso was a poll worker for many years with the Mahoning County Board of Elections. She belonged to the St. Christine Senior Citizens, and she enjoyed playing cards with her friends in several local card clubs. Dorothy truly enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and she adored her dog, Maggie.

She leaves her son, Fred (Bonnie) LoSasso of Poland; two daughters, Diane (Mike) Craig of Canfield and Nancy (George) Coates of Springboro; 11 grandchildren, Lauren (Drew), Natalie (Mitch), Michael (Tierney), Katie (Shaun), Shannon (Brent), Matthew (Brandy), Ryan (Stephanie), Brendan, Kaitlyn (Anthony), Collin (Jessica) and Connor; 17 great-grandchildren and a sister, Gladys Johnson of Youngstown.

Dorothy’s husband of 51 years, Joseph A. LoSasso, whom she married May 28, 1949 and passed away September 29, 2000. Besides her husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by two brothers, Vincent and Russell Stille.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home and will continue at 11:30 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at St. Brendan Church, 2800 Oakwood Avenue, Youngstown.

Please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols when paying respects to the family or attending the services. To those who cannot attend the visitation or services, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Dorothy and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

Interment will follow the Mass and will be at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown, where Dorothy will be laid to rest next to her husband.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dorothy’s name to the St. Brendan Church Memorial Fund, in care of the church.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 5 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.