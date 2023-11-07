YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Cuccarese, 84, of the city’s west side, passed away Friday, November 3, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital following a brief illness.

Dorothy was born September 18, 1939, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Carmine and Anna Serbel Fabrizio and was a lifelong resident.

She was a 1958 graduate of The Rayen School and subsequently began a fifty year career as a hair stylist. For many years Dorothy operated a salon out of her home on the city’s west side.

Mrs. Cuccarese was a member of St. Christine Church where she served as a lector, Eucharistic Minister, and religious education teacher.

Dorothy was a member of the Multiple Sclerosis Service Agency and was instrumental in organizing the annual fund-raising Walk-A-Thon. She also led the local Youngstown MS Support Group.

Dorothy leaves to forever cherish her memory, her brother and sister-in-law, Sal and Rosemarie Fabrizio of Mayfield Village; her niece, Johanna (Jason) Parker of Mayfield Village; great-nieces Gia Parker and Carina Parker, and many cousins and friends, including Rose Ann Papagna, Jerry Serbel, and Anthony Campanizzi, who provided much assistance to Dorothy in her later years.

Besides her parents, Dorothy’s husband of nearly 50 years, Leonard J. Cuccarese, whom she married September 18, 1965, passed away May 6, 2015.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at St. Christine Church 3165 S. Schenley Ave. Youngstown.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown where Dorothy will be laid to rest beside her husband.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

