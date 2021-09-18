Dorothy A. Lapp, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy A. Lapp, 93, of the city’s West Side, passed away Wednesday afternoon, September 15, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after a long and fulfilling life.



Dorothy was born April 26, 1928, in Hubbard and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Doris Ann Dovala Derfiny. She was raised in Youngstown and spent her life in this area.



Dorothy worked in the gift-wrapping department at Strouss’ Department Store in her younger years and then became a loving wife, mother and homemaker who dedicated her life to raising and caring for her family.



She met the love of her life, John Lapp, at a local roller rink. The couple married on June 2, 1948 and lovingly raised two children. Family and friends were the centers of their lives and together they enjoyed dancing and participating in church activities. John passed away on April 10, 2007, after nearly 59 years of marriage.



Dorothy had a close-knit family and had the greatest love for them and she had a special place in her heart for her littlest great-grandchildren. Her face would light up when she saw them do even the simplest tasks. She also had great affection for her pets and she spent her days spoiling and feeding her beloved dog, Max, and she loved all of her many grand-dogs. Kind-hearted and warm, Dorothy’s charm and laughter were noticed by everyone she came in contact with. All who met her was impressed by her sweet nature.



Dorothy enjoyed playing cards and bingo with her closest friends and couldn’t wait for her next trip to the casino with her daughter.



Dorothy belonged to Sts. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Youngstown, where she volunteered her time for many years at church functions.



She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Joyce (Chip) Csepeggi; grandchildren, Chad (Gina) Csepeggi, Ryan (Sarah) Csepeggi, Brenna (John) Brajer, Jimmy (Laura) Boggs and Johnny (Daria) Lapp; great-grandchildren, Tony, Nora, Grace, Garrett, Lily and Jaclyn and her daughter-in-law, Patty Lapp.



Dorothy made sure she played a big part in the lives of everyone in her family and in the lives of those who spent time with her, and she will be tremendously missed by all.



Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, John Lapp, Jr. and a sister, Louise Phillips.



Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown.

A memorial service will follow at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at the funeral home, with Rev. Ivan Tchopko officiating.

If attending, please exercise caution and follow the current pandemic protocols and guidelines, including social distancing and the wearing of masks. To those who cannot attend, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Dorothy and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

Committal will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.



Dorothy’s family thanks Dr. Ricciardi and his staff for the kindness shown and care given to Dorothy over the last few months.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 20 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.