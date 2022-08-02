MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy A. Del Greco, 77, passed away Sunday afternoon, July 31, 2022, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer.

Dorothy was born November 21, 1944, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Joseph Hudak and Elizabeth Jacisin Hudak and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1962 graduate of Ursuline High School.

She worked at Packard Electric until 1977 when she dedicated her life to raising and caring for her family.

Mrs. Del Greco was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.

Dorothy greatly enjoyed watching sports and was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians, The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. She also enjoyed visiting casinos, lunch dates with classmates and friends and visits with her “grandpuppy”, Loki. Most of all, Dorothy enjoyed being a mother and cherished the time spent and memories made with her family.

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Karen Lynn (Lawrence) Shoemaker of Austintown; four siblings, Mary Ann Berroteran of Columbus, William (Mary Lou) Hudak, Sr. of Youngstown, Joseph (Jean) Hudak of Powell, Ohio and Jean Stephenson of Austintown; her beloved “grandpuppy”, Loki and many nieces and nephews and many extended family members.

Dorothy will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her husband, Samuel “Sam” Del Greco, whom she married May 1, 1965, passed away February 27, 2022.

Two sisters, Wilma Musser and Delores Seitz also preceded Dorothy in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 4490 Norquest Blvd., Austintown, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Noon.

In lieu of flowers, Dorothy’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to The Hope Center, 1745 Niles Cortland Road NE, Suite 5, Warren, OH 44484.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

