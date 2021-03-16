Doris Pflugh Frank, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris Pflugh Frank, 94, formerly of Struthers, passed away peacefully Saturday evening, March 13, 2021, at the Inn at Christine Valley in Youngstown.

Doris was born Nov. 3, 1926, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Paul Pflugh and Hazel Pflugh, and she lived her life in this area.

She was a 1945 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and after graduating, worked at General Fireproofing Co. and at Collins Accounting Firm.

She married Gilbert Frank on November 21,1947, and then dedicated her life to raising her four children, Dale, Glenn, Norman, and Elaine.

Doris was a lifelong member of Christ Lutheran Church in Struthers, where she sang in the choir and was active in various church and community activities. She was a skilled seamstress, an avid bowler and could solve even the hardest of crossword puzzles.

The love of her life, her husband, Gilbert L. Frank, to whom she was married to for 71 years, passed away April 18, 2019.

She leaves a son, Dale K. (Barbara) Frank of Canfield; a daughter, Elaine (James) Polito of Struthers; four grandchildren, Bridget (James) Klughart, Patrick Frank, Miranda Polito, and Angelica Polito; and four great-grandchildren, Madison, Gracie and Chloe Klughart, and Lennox Glenn Polito.

Besides her husband, Doris was preceded in death by two sons, Glenn and Norman Frank; sisters, Evelyn Pflugh Allgood and Janet Pflugh Teubert; a brother, Dean Pflugh and a daughter-in-law, Connie Frank.

Due to the current pandemic, no calling hours or services will be scheduled at this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

Doris’s family thanks the staff of the Inn at Christine Valley for the kindness shown and care given to Mrs. Frank and her family during her stay.

